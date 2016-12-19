Newsvine

12/19 - Mon. - Donald Trump's Team Tones Down Skepticism on Russia Hacking Evidence

Wall Street Journal
Mon Dec 19, 2016
Speaking on Fox News Sunday,Mr. Trump's incoming chief of staff,Reince Priebus,said the president-elect "would accept the conclusion if these intelligence professionals would get together,put out a report,show the American people that they are actually on the same page."

Mr. Priebus on  Sunday suggested that FBI has been slow to accept the CIA's recent view. But he also suggested that "Maybe part of the problem was that it took the intelligence community a while to assemble really firm evidence of Russian involvement and Russian government involvement that delayed a response,"

"We haven't heard from (FBI Director James) Comey,"Mr. Priebus said Sunday. "These guys should be straight with the American people and come out and say it. I don't think they've been clear about it." 

Mr. Priebus said he couldn't predict how Mr. Trump might respond if the intelligence community and law enforcement presented him with a unified report about the alleged Russian hacking operation. He said,though,that he believed a report on the matter would come eventually.

