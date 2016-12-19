12/19 - Mon. - Whose to Blame?

The fact is that it doesn't matter what anyone did or did not do,if we didn't arrive at this point this election,there is a good possibility we would have arrived at it the next.

We are in a conservative cycle - the whole world is moving this same direction and will continue to do so until it hits a point that is too far past the line of acceptable and it moves in the other direction.

And folks,that doesn't happen in a single election cycle or in two.

We are a nation that is deep in the midst of a transition from an economy based on manufacturing to a service oriented economy which has cut out many in the population from feeling like they can be a productive member of society to one where most of the productivity will be automated which will leave even more out of that circle of feeling like they are a valued member of society.

And we have yet to figure out how to cope with the transition. You can't solve those issues in one election.

Our political,economic and social systems are all fossilizing into one of inequality that ensures a small group remains at the top and in power and an ever greater number are slipping from that wide band of middle class into the working poor,the poor and the permanent underclass. You can't confront those issues in one election.

You can't reverse that trend in one or two elections.

The rest of the world is going through transition too,the rest of the world is going through the same conservative cycle,the rest of the world is going through the same discounting of the wider population in favour of a few who control the levers of power.

And the rest of the world's populations are also acting out in response -against any who do not belong to their inner circle of identity because there are too many moving parts all at once and no one is sure where there is solid ground. They are acting out not only against those who are not in their identity circle but against their own leaders because no one is sure who to trust,who will look out for them when they have seem to be left at the mercy of the powerful with no hope of change.

All anyone knows is that they are hurting and in despair and they will turn to anyone - anyone - who says they will offer them immediate relief,that will offer them validation that they are valued and of worth and will give them something to work toward- whether it is destructive or constructive and will reduce the world to simple,easy to digest blocks of truth - We are totally right,they are totally wrong - just eliminate them and their false truth and everything will be right again.

Against all of that,a liberal candidate would have to hit every single note perfectly while everything else was operating within normal parameters. But that doesn't describe the circumstances we are operating under in the world today and I'm not even sure if Jesus himself could get elected under the current set up.

Russia did try to harm our country and democratic system by sowing doubt among the population as to whether the public should trust that political system or those leaders in power or the press to give out accurate information.

The press did treat Trump as a joke instead treating what he said as from a serious contender for office,they did treat Clinton unfairly in their coverage,focusing on every bit of negative minutia that came out and putting every statement Team Trump made about Clinton in the lede as though it were a fact that they then refuted in paragraph ten. And at any other time,that might have been egregious,but without dire consequence - but we are in a rising perfect storm.

But the press did not give the election to Trump,Russia did not give the election to Trump,Clinton did not give the election to Trump,the GOP establishment did not give the election to Trump.

Sometimes events are just part of a wider convergence of particles moving in a direction until they become too extreme in that direction or they become so top heavy with their own flaws they topple over or they just peter out of meaning and a new movement with more energy moves in a different direction. That's not related to liberal or conservative.

Yes,everyone could have done a better job and improvement and self reflection is called for,but there are causes that are more profound and deeper than any of those that we now want to blame.

