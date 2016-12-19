TURKEY/RUSSIA: Russian ambassador to Turkey assassinated in Ankara by police officer

“Allah Akbar! Do not forget Aleppo!” said the gunman, according to the widely circulated video. “Do not forget Syria! Do not forget Aleppo! Do not forget Syria! As long as our lands are not safe, you will not be safe!

Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish Research Program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the attack appeared to be spurred by Turkish cooperation with Russia in Aleppo.

“Turkey had taken matters into its hands for a while and was negotiating with Russia on Aleppo and other issues,” he said. “This will make it difficult for [Russian President Vladimir] Putin to continue to work with Turkey.”

Leonid Slutsky, head of the committee on international affairs of the Russian lower house of parliament, said talks in Moscow between the foreign ministers of Russia, Iran and Turkey over Syria will continue as planned.

“I think that tomorrow despite this monstrous tragedy, that will cast gloom not only these talks, something constructive will nonetheless be achieved.

“Now Moscow, and Ankara will have to forcibly move toward a solution,” he said.