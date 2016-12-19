TURKEY/ RUSSIA: Russian Ambassador to Turkey Shot: Haunting Photo of Killing

The slender man standing behind the Russian ambassador wore the black suit, slim tie and lapel pin that is the uniform of Turkey’s plainclothes security details––the dark-haired men who travel, often in bunches of a dozen or more, with any person deemed important enough to protect in the republic. As Moscow’s envoy to Turkey, Andrey G. Karlov certainly qualified, and nothing appeared the least out of place in the Ankara gallery where he was speaking on Monday evening, until the supposed guard pulled out his pistol.

“I thought it was a theatrical flourish,” said Burhan Ozbilici, the Associated Press photographer who kept his lens trained in front of him as the gunman fired into the ambassador’s back. “Guests ran for cover, hiding behind columns and under tables,” the photographer told his agency. “I composed myself enough to shoot pictures.” The result was an instantly iconic image. The photo shows the angry assassin, clad in the unofficial uniform of the secular Turkish state, with his pistol in his right hand and a righteous left hand pointing toward heaven. “God is Great,” he shouts in Arabic. “Those who pledged allegiance to Muhammad for jihad. God is great!” Then, in Turkish: “Don’t forget Aleppo!” he hollers.

Death did take him, when Turkish special forces police “neutralized” the assailant after a 15 minute gun battle. He was identified by the official police ID found in his pocket; Reuters said he had been off duty at the time of the attack.