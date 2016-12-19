TURKEY/ RUSSIA: Five Things to Worry About After the Assassination of Russia's Ambassador to Turkey

There are a few potential escalatory scenarios to keep in mind.

1. Russian hackers target Turkey. Russia has a penchant for causing domestic political trouble in other countries through conveniently timed cyber hacks. Russian cyber surrogates could target Turkey, revealing more unflattering secrets about people in the orbit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

2. The already fragile relationship between Russia and Turkey could fall apart, leading to renewed economic pressure on Turkey. This is what happened after November 2015, when Turkish F-16s shot down a Russian bomber on the border of Syria. The economic situation did not improve until Erdogan apologized in June 2016.

3. The assassination is used as an excuse for further democratic repression in both Turkey and Russia. Erdogan detained thousands after the failed coup against his government this July, a putsch that included an attempt on his own life. Putin came to power in part by cracking down against perceived insubordination by violence in Chechnya. Whatever else, the assassination does not bode well for Russian or Turkish civil society.

4. The ceasefire in Aleppo collapses. Russia and Turkey are on opposite sides of the Syrian civil war, but both helped broker the latest ceasefire that allowed rebels and civilians to leave Aleppo.

5. Russia plays the Kurdish card. Russia could use its historical ties with disaffected Kurdish populations in Turkey, including possible support for Kurdishmilitants, spurring more Kurdish terror attacks.