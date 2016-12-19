TURKEY/ RUSSIA: Ambassador's Murder Will Bend Relationship, Not Break It

Witnesses reported hearing the gunman shout that he was seeking revenge for Russia's actions in Aleppo, saying in Turkish "We die in Aleppo, you die here."

Neither country is keen to backtrack on the economic and diplomatic progress made over the past year.

And now that Turkish forces are active deep within Syria, Ankara needs to maintain a working relationship with Moscow now more than ever. Turkey's foreign minister is scheduled to attend a meeting in Moscow tomorrow with his Russian and Iranian counterparts to discuss Syria. Russian officials have confirmed that the meeting will still take place.