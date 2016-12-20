TURKEY: Who's behind Russian diplomat's murder in Ankara?

The authorities are examining potential motives for the slaying, including the possibility that the assassin was a Gulenist pretending to be a jihadist

Here is the summary of their immediate findings:

First, the assailant had attended the Fethullah Gulen movement's prep schools for years. Turkey blames the movement for the failed coup in July.

Most pro-Gulen social media users were too eager to suggest the assailant was a member of Jabhat Fatah al-Sham or another al-Qaeda offshoot operating in Syria. Their enthusiasm was matched only by jihadists’ around the globe and Gulf states.

The Turkish authorities revealed that the assailant had taken two days off beginning the day of the July coup attempt, which has become a signature of Gulenists. In addition, most of his police academy classmates from 2014 and his bosses had already been either fired or imprisoned for allegedly being members of the Gulen movement.

High-level bureaucrats said immediate searches of the assailant’s home and a check of his electronic devices revealed he had several copies of Gulen publications. He also had communications with several users of ByLock — an encrypted smartphone app used by Gulen members — yet not one connection to a jihadist network was detected.

He had watched a few Jabhat Fatah al-Sham videos a couple days before the assassination. It may have been in preparation for his performance as an Islamist. His accent aside, Altintas raised his left index finger calling "Allahu akbar," which is a no-no for even a novice jihadist. Tawheed, unity in God, is symbolized with the right-hand index finger raised. At least on the video, to a well-trained eye, Altintas appears as a wannabe jihadist.

A Gulenist air force pilot had shot down the Russian plane in November 2015 — just when Turkey and Russia were about to reach an agreement on Operation Euphrates Shield. Now again, a similar pattern is observed: An attack took place just as the cease-fire was being reached and the Turkish foreign minister was en route to Moscow.

Most importantly, Turkish authorities are distraught that the assailant was not caught alive. Did the officers who shot him dead act in self-defense, or did they want to silence him? The Turkish authorities believe these officers are the key and suspect them of being Gulenists as well.