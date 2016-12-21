GERMANY: Berlin's Zero Hour is Also Angela Merkel's

The question is whether Germany will now treat the Middle East’s instability, and the migration to Europe that has resulted from it, as a military crisis. That is what French President François Hollande did in the aftermath of the November 2015 killings in Paris, speaking of “war” and ordering airstrikes against Islamic State jihadis in Syria. Until now, Germany’s contribution has been taking in refugees and urging diplomacy to prevail.

Germany is now faced with the same conundrum as France and other European metropolises: How much liberty will be sacrificed in the name of security, in a city that basks in its international reputation as open-minded, tolerant, and proudly diverse? And how will the political class respond to the terrorist attack? Will establishment politicians, in an attempt to ward off the rise of right-wing populists, begin stigmatizing refugees and foreign nationals and beefing up the country’s borders?

This is the very fine line that Merkel has to walk today and in coming weeks — and she is under enormous pressure to do it deftly. She must address the grief, anger, and fears of ordinary Germans, lest she leave an emotional vacuum for populists to fill. She’ll need more than one 10-minute press conference to plausibly convey empathy for any Germans who may feel insecure, and as much help as she can get from other politicians, including those in her own party who have relentlessly attacked her government’s migration policies. Yet she also has to defend and justify those policies, which bear her name — and, at least until now, she has, without success, defiantly pressed the rest of the EU to adhere to.

This is a zero-hour moment for Merkel. On the one hand, her chancellorship now hinges upon her response — she is entering the 2017 election year with less-than-unanimous approval, even in conservative ranks, a disenchantment fueled largely by discontent over migration. But the EU’s democratic credibility hangs in the balance, too. Germany, the EU’s mightiest country, has thus far, almost single-handedly, kept the EU from de facto revoking one of its most important principles: the right of persecuted people to political asylum. There’s nothing standing in the way of its effective negation than Angela Merkel. Should Merkel cave in to the intense pressure, the European Union will become an illiberal Fortress Europe without a chink in its armor, just as desperate refugees from Aleppo come knocking at the door.