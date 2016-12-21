GERMANY: Killings at a Berlin Christmas market test Germany's nerve

In recent months Mrs Merkel has stabilised her position following the peak of the refugee crisis: pleasing her party’s base by flirting with a burqa ban and talking tough on the numbers of failed asylum-seekers deported. Before December 19th her approval ratings were rising again and her party’s rift with the Christian Social Union, its more conservative Bavarian sibling, was closing. But this progress is unsteady, and vulnerable to events.

To be sure, for now Germany’s authorities feel in charge of things. “Berliners, like Londoners, are pretty resilient. I expect they will take this on the chin,” says Constanze Stelzenmüller of the Brookings Institution, a think-tank. But if the attack in Berlin marks the start of a French-style jihadist campaign in Germany, it could herald a turning point in the country’s politics. Conscious of its historical burden and bound by its political system to put moderate, consensus-oriented coalitions into power, Germany is unusually immune to populist sensationalism compared with many of its neighbours. But that may not last if the killing goes on.