GERMANY: Tunisian suspect in Berlin Christmas market attack faced past German terror probe, official says

The prime suspect sought in the deadly attack on a Berlin Christmas market — a 24-year old Tunisian migrant — was the subject of a terror probe in Germany earlier this year and was not deported following his rejection for asylum because Tunisia initially refused to take him back, a senior official said Wednesday.
The suspect became the subject of a national manhunt Wednesday after investigators discovered a wallet with his identity documents in the truck used in Monday’s attack, two law enforcement officials told The Washington Post.
He applied for asylum, but was rejected in June of this year and became the subject of deportation proceedings on suspicion of “preparing a serious act of violent subversion.” Jäger said the Tunisian had not been deported because — like many asylum seekers in Germany — he did not have a passport.
The Tunisian government, Jäger explained, initially denied he was their national, and delayed issuing his passport. The passport, he said, finally arrived Wednesday.
From WSJ:
German authorities had classified the Tunisian man as a potentially violent follower of the fundamentalist Salafi strain of Islam,and suspected that he had ties to Islamic State,an official said.
Investigators pinpointed him as their suspect after finding his residency permit in the cab of the truck used in the attack,officials said. The document was only found on Tuesday,during a more thorough search of the truck than the one that took place in the aftermath of the attack the previous night, according to one of the officials.
The Tunisian man had used a number of different identities while in Germany,also claiming on some occasions that he was Egyptian or Lebanese,officials said.
From USA Today:
Amri was apparently under covert surveillance for several months following a tip from Germany's federal security agencies, according to the Associated Press.
Authorities thought that he might be trying to buy a weapon to use in an attack. The surveillance was called off in September.
No evidence has emerged establishing a connection to the militant group.
