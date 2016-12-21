Nigel Farage Called a 'Disgrace' for Remarks About Berlin Attack

A critic of both the European Union and of European immigration policies, Mr. Farage responded to news of the attacks in Berlin with a Twitter post that sought to lay blame on the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, for the welcome she offered to refugees from Syria and elsewhere in 2015.

“Terrible news from Berlin but no surprise,” Mr. Farage wrote. “Events like these will be the Merkel legacy.”

Mr. Cox, whose wife, an opposition Labour lawmaker, was killed by a right-wing extremist shortly before the June 23 referendum, responded on Twitter: “Blaming politicians for the actions of extremists? That’s a slippery slope Nigel.”

On Tuesday, Mr. Farage was challenged on the issue on LBC Radio and asked to react to Mr. Cox’s critique.

“Well, of course, he would know more about extremists than me,” Mr. Farage said, “Mr. Cox, he backs organizations like Hope Not Hate, who masquerade as being lovely and peaceful but actually pursue violent and very undemocratic means.”