How Egyptian 'Democracy' Really Works

“Managed democracy,” a term experts often use to describe Russia under President Vladimir V. Putin and other countries ruled by strongmen. It’s a system in which elections and other formal trappings of democracy persist but lose their meaning; in reality, authority is centralized, often in the hands of security agencies.

In Egypt, managed democracy appears to be the Sisi administration’s solution to a delicate problem: how, after removing his predecessor in a coup, Mr. Sisi can claim to oversee a democratic country without having to subject his government to any real opposition.

After Mr. Sisi took over the country, the West at first hesitated to offer him a full embrace. But his road map promised a new constitution, political leaders and Parliament. The United States, content to ignore abuses like torture and enforced disappearances and eager to endorse elections as the sine qua non of democracy, seemed ready to play along.

The Sisi administration needed to satisfy Western enchantment with electoral democracy without investing elected officials with real power to contest the president’s authority. Nor were the president and the rest of the security state in any mood for dissent. Protests had been banned and human rights groups put under investigation. The secret police had detained tens of thousands of critics and crushed the Muslim Brotherhood, Mr. Sisi’s largest opposition.

(The country’s powerful intelligence agencies',including military intelligence, which Mr. Sisi once led,) essential task was to ensure a bloc of loyalists who could secure any decision requiring a two-thirds majority, such as extending a state of emergency or introducing a constitutional amendment. In essence, they would recreate the dissolved Parliament of 2010.