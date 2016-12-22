GREECE: European Officials Refuse To Unblock The Next Bailout Loan To Greece

On December 5, Greece's creditors reached an agreement to a new bailout loan. However, once the agreement was reached, Greece's prime minister Alexis Tsipras suddenly announced new social spending, a one-time pre-Christmas bonus to poor pensioners, and a reduction in taxes for Greece's Aegean Sea islands whose tourist industry had suffered because of the refugee crisis. This caused European officials to block the new bailout loan, and on Wednesday the Euro Working Group (EWB) announced that it had not been able to reach agreement to unblock the bailout. The countries that wanted to block further aid included Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Slovenia, Finland and Germany.

From greekreporter:

The short-term debt relief measures were decided at the December 5 Eurogroup. However, the sudden unilateral move of Alexis Tsipras to give pensioners a bonus and reduce VAT on certain islands without the creditors‘ consent was considered by certain euro zone finance ministers as a breach of trust.

The Greek position is that the funds allocated are from the primary surplus achieved and do not affect the bailout program.