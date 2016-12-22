Obama administration allows Americans to train Iranians

The Barack Obama administration is allowing US experts to train their Iranian counterparts in a final effort to build bonds between the two countries before Donald Trump takes over as president.

The Treasury Department unveiled new regulations Dec. 22 that make it easier for the drug, medical device and agricultural sectors to more easily sell their products on the 80-million-strong Iranian market. In a first, the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is also allowing relevant companies to send Americans to Iran to help with their operation and maintenance.

“In response to feedback from the regulated public regarding improving patient safety,” the regulation states, “OFAC is … expanding existing general licenses to authorize the provision of training for the safe and effective use or operation of agricultural commodities, medicine, and medical devices.”

The administration had previously given a green light to US companies that make civilian aircraft and parts to also provide Iran with “associated services”