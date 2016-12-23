Official Statement: Donald Trump's Unacceptable Mustache Discrimination | American Mustache Institute

Our quarrel is not political as we are a non-partisan institution of learning, thought and facial hair militancy. It merely regards the equity with which we value human capital and potential, in this case as it relates to Mr. Bolton. In short, it is about opportunity for all Americans – including Mustached Americans – and history paints an unfortunate portrait of the Mustached American plight.

In 1991 researchers J.A. Reed and E.M. Blunk published the “Effects of Cranial and Facial Hair on Perceptions of Age and Person” in the Journal of Social Psychology finding clean-shaven men are seen as more reliable in roles such as salesmen and professors; and a “2013 Workplace Mustache Study” by the American Mustache Institute found that despite the exceedingly high acceptance of mustaches in the workplace, Mustached Americans are still a minority in management positions with only 30 percent reporting to a supervisor living a life of facial hair.

Which brings us hurdling back to the President-elect.

Throughout much of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has preyed on a broad array of fears – vilifying Mexicans, poking fun at the handicapped, misogynistically castigating women and now – perhaps most unsettling – discriminating against people of Mustached American descent.

Mr. Trump, your discriminatory actions are unacceptable. The Mustached American people will stand by no longer.