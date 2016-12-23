On Paladino's 'wish list' for 2017: Obama dead of mad cow disease

When Artvoice asked Buffalo developer and School Board member Carl Paladino what he wanted to see happen in 2017, he didn't filter his responses — and the controversial, crude answers are causing a firestorm.

In the alternative weekly newspaper's survey, which asked 42 locals for their 2017 wish lists:

Paladino's comments below:

Artvoice: What would you most like to happen in 2017?

Carl Paladino: Obama catches mad cow disease after being caught having relations with a Herford. He dies before his trial and is buried in a cow pasture next to Valerie Jarret, who died weeks prior, after being convicted of sedition and treason, when a Jihady cell mate mistook her for being a nice person and decapitated her.

Artvoice: What would you most like to see go in 2017?

Carl Paladino: Michelle Obama. I’d like her to return to being a male and let loose in the outback of Zimbabwe where she lives comfortably in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla.