How Jimmy Stewart Became George Bailey

This story of redeeming angels was born in the devastating wake of World War II,and it starred an actor swatting away his own demons.

As we know from the testimony of those who worked with him in the military and in Hollywood in those years,Stewart was suffering from what we now call post-traumatic stress disorder.

After two years of subsisting largely on ice cream and peanut butter,he had only just begun to eat real food and keep it down. He had the shakes and at times flew into rages,and his sleep was interrupted by images of bombers burning in the sky and men tumbling to earth.

"It's a Wonderful Life" was Stewart's first picture after almost five years away,including 20 months on the front lines. As a squadron commander of B-24 heavy bombers,he flew his first combat mission to Germany on Dec. 13,1943. He commanded 12 missions in his first two months and was almost shot down twice. The experience unnerved him enough that he spent time at the "flak farm",where fliers went to decompress after seeing too much combat.

It wasn't fear of losing his own life that had gotten to Stewart. It was his deeply ingrained perfectionism,which made him fear making the wrong split-second decision in German airspace while leading dozens of planes and hundreds of men in combat.