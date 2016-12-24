The Real Story of the French Resistance

“The humiliation of defeat was suffered by the whole French nation from its leaders to ordinary people,” writes Robert Gildea, in his deeply researched, sophisticated new study of the French Resistance,"Fighters in the Shadows". It was an unexpected defeat, Gildea explains, because the French went to war fully confident of the military capabilities of their armed forces to repel a German onslaught. “It was a critical defeat because it destroyed the republic that had embodied French democracy and patriotism since 1870, and gave way to an authoritarian regime prepared to do business with Germany.”

Active resisters before D-Day constituted not a small minority of the French population but a tiny one—perhaps as low as two percent of the people were actively engaged in publishing underground newspapers, sabotage operations, intelligence gathering, recruiting, or participating in one of the networks designed to rescue Allied fliers. Only another eight percent were passive resisters—that is, they were willing to read subversive publications, celebrate traditional national holidays privately and quietly despite German bans, and provide crucial moral support to active Resistance networks. The vast majority of French people simply tried to muddle through and survive increasingly tough times, while a certain undefined, but uncomfortably large number either supported Vichy in the (forlorn) hope that it would ultimately form a bulwark against German repression, or actively collaborated with the Petain regime.

Resisters “were always a minority but emerged from a rainbow of different milieu. They had different visions and were fighting for different aims.” They were former soldiers, aristocrats, trade unionists, students and intellectuals, and simple farmers, but interestingly, the professional politicians and business leaders were all but completely absent from its ranks. Politically and socially, resisters came from the extreme Communist left to the extreme right and everywhere in between.

Foreigners, both those who’d come to France after the dislocations of the First World War, and more recent arrivals as refugees of both Nazi and Soviet conquests elsewhere, played a role in the Resistance all out of proportion to their numbers. Prominent among these groups were Polish Jews, a colorful array of Eastern European Communists, and Spanish fighters for the lost Republican cause in the Spanish Civil War whose commitment to the worldwide fight against fascism remained strong.

“With less to lose and fewer hiding places, Communists, Jews and foreigners had greater incentives to resist than the average French person.”