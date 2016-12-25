Intent on Unsettling E.U., Russia Taps Foot Soldiers From the Fringe

It fit into a scattershot strategy of placing small bets, directly or through proxies, on ready-made fringe groups in an effort to destabilize or simply disorient the European Union.

Most of these bets fail, but reaching out to those on the margins costs little and sometimes hits pay dirt.

Each country has its own particular and often very local reasons for its Russia-friendly turn. Mr. Putin did not engineer the shift single-handedly, but he has been adept at making his own luck, deploying Orthodox priests, Russian-funded news media outlets like RT, spies and computer hackers to ride and help create the wave of populist anger now battering the foundations of the post-1945 European order.

Russia has spread its net wide, reaching out to mainstream parties and politicians — like the former German chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who was given a lucrative job by Russia’s state-controlled Gazprom energy giant — while also targeting figures widely dismissed as kooks.

Others, like Hungary’s prime minister, Mr. Orban, have been attracted by Mr. Putin’s hostility toward liberal democracy and Russia’s readiness to hand out cash, like a $10 billion loan to Hungary to pay for the construction by Russia of a nuclear power plant.

And in Scandinavia -“The neo-Nazi scene here was dead, but it has had a reawakening this year. Someone in Russia thinks it is a good idea to support neo-Nazis in Scandinavia.”

He said that there was no evidence of direct support by the Russian state but that there had clearly been an intermingling of Russian and Scandinavian extremists who all see Mr. Putin as a standard-bearer for muscular nationalism. “All the loonies are gathering under the banner of Putin, and now also Trump,” he said.