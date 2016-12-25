The Last Thing Netanyahu Wants to Say Is 'Annexation'

Netanyahu's policy is to protect and expand settlements. He thereby shows that he regards Israeli rule as permanent. All the while, he aims to maintain the facade of a temporary, reversible military occupation. Outright annexation would enrage allies and erase any justification for not giving the full rights of citizens to Palestinians in the West Bank.

On the ordinary day of December 25, 2014, Israel's Supreme Court gave the government exactly two years to demolish the settlement of Amona, on a mountaintop near Ramallah. This was a very long grace period, since the government conceded that Amona was built on the property of the Palestinian landowners. But the two years are almost up, and 41 families are still living in mobile homes at Amona

The outposts just happened to fill in gaps in the settlement blueprint that Sharon created back in the late 1970s, which was designed to prevent creation of a Palestinian state.

Amona, though, is merely the flashpoint for the much larger issue. An Israeli army database, leaked in 2009, listed more than 30 settlements built at least in part on private Palestinian land. More lawsuits are pending. Right-wing politicians want a sweeping measure to protect the settlements—that is, to legalize the land theft. In parliament, Jewish Home is pushing legislation known as the Regularization Law. It would allow the state to grant settlers the right to continue using other people's land. The state would pay compensation to the owners. In all but name, this is expropriation.

This is a radical measure, as Cambridge University professor of international law Eyal Benvenisti explained to me. “For the first time, the Knesset would be legislating for ... the West Bank.” Until now, Israel's declared legal framework for ruling the West Bank has been that of “belligerent occupation,” meaning that it's outside the territory of the state and governed by the military. Countries don't normally pass laws for land outside their borders. The law would also would violate the 1907 Hague Convention, which among other things protects the property rights of the occupied population. And it would further weaken Israel's argument that its settlements don't violate the Fourth Geneva Convention of 1949, https//ihl-databases.icrc.org/applic/ihl/ihl.nsf/Article.xsp?action=openDocument&documentId=77068F12B8857C4DC12563CD0051BDB0">which says that an occupying power must not “transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies.” Israel maintains that it merely allows its citizens to move to the West Bank. “The moment the Knesset takes an active step that helps settlement,” says Benvenisti, it weakens this argument.