Netanyahu has sown the wind, Israel is reaping the whirlwind

The blow that the United Nations Security Council dealt to Israel on Friday will be followed another blow this week in the form of US Secretary of State John Kerry’s speech, which will present an outline for an Israeli-Palestinian peace agreement.

Kerry’s speech will specify parameters and principles אישא are supposed to guide Israel and the Palestinians, including borders based on the 1967 lines with land swaps, a demilitarized Palestinian state, a right of return to the Palestinian state only, and more. This speech—not an anti-settlement resolution—was what the Israeli government has been afraid of in the past few months, vigorously lobbying in Washington and in the international community, including harsh comments made by senior Israeli officials against Kerry and US President Barack Obama.

The speech, from a secretary of state who is about to retire, won’t change much. A source in the White House told me Saturday night that the administration has no intention at the moment of taking any further action concerning Israel. But if one of the member states decides to translate the speech into a resolution that will be voted on by the Security Council in the next three weeks, we are in for another drama in New York. The Obama administration will find it difficult to veto a resolution that echoes comments of the senior member of Obama’s cabinet. The result could be another threat, much worse, to Israel’s standing in the international community.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has sown the wind and Israel is reaping the whirlwind.