MSNBC LIVE WITH TAMRON HALL

5 minute video

James Zogby of the Arab American Institute discusses President Netanyahu's reaction to the Obama administration abstaining from a U.N. settlement vote.

Discusses the Logan Act and Trump's behaviour during this event,the Resolution and a similar resolution that just passed within the last month or so that passed with 156 for and 3 against - America,Israel and Micronesia

Plays tape of Lindsey Graham discussing cutting America's funding to UN (22% of UN budget)

Related Articles:

Understanding the UN Settlements Resolution