David Ben-Gurion agreed with John Kerry - Gershom Gorenberg

David Ben-Gurion agreed with John Kerry's speech - perhaps not with every word, but certainly with the gist of it.

I know because he said so in the Knesset, on April 4, 1949.

The founding prime minister of Israel had rejected a proposal by Gen. Yigal Allon to conquer the West Bank, and instead signed an armistice agreement with Trans-Jordan.

In response, Menachem Begin, leader of the opposition Herut party, filed the first-ever motion of no-confidence. Ben-Gurion responded from the Knesset podium Below, in Hebrew, you can see the key points of his speech, taken from the Knesset record. Here's a quick translation:

"...A Jewish state in the Whole Land without [massacres like] Dir Yassin is possible only with a dictatorship of the minority.

"... Let's assume that militarily we can conquer all of the Land of Israel west [of the Jordan]. And I am sure that is true. And then what will happen? We'll make one state. But that state will want to be democratic; there will be general elections, and we [Jews] will be in the minority...

"Therefore, when the question was the Whole Land without a Jewish state, or a Jewish state without the Whole Land - we chose a Jewish state without the Whole Land."

The current prime minister of Israel and his band of unrealists refuse to look clearly at the same reality. Secretary of State Kerry told Prime Minister Netanyahu that he should wake up to what Ben-Gurion saw.

Those who will tell you that Kerry is anti-Israel do not know history, or still believe that Ben-Gurion wasn't a Zionist.