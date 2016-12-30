Embassy Row - Russian Coumpound

article from 2007 - photos of interior

Strolling the grounds of this park-like setting, lushly planted with magnolias, cypress and boxwood, it's easy to understand why these diplomats treasure their getaway. It is located right on the waterfront with all the amenities of a resort. Within a short walk from the main house are a swimming pool and cabana, tennis court and waterfront dock.

Since arriving in Washington eight years ago, the Ushakov and his wife Svetlana Ushakova have kept up this tradition on Maryland's Eastern Shore. They spend nearly every weekend and longer stretches during the summer at the embassy's three-story brick dacha fronting the Chester River. While the 1920s Georgian-style house doesn't exactly look Russian, it offers the couple the same pleasures as their dacha outside of Moscow, especially the chance to spend time with their 10-year-old grandson Misha, grilling shashlik (Russian shish kebob), with friends, or relaxing in the bania, Russian for steam room.

Article from 1992 - AP:

Centreville residents were curious, but not overly concerned about whether their Russian neighbors would still be around following the breakup of the Soviet Union. Locals said the diplomats are just regular folks, even if they don't all speak English or at least appear not to know the language.

''I live down the road from them. We fish and crab with them. There's usually one that speaks English for the group,'' said Bonnie Delph, who works in the meat department at the Acme supermarket.

When it comes to fixing Maryland steamed crabs, she said, the Russians do it a little differently than the locals, who throw the live crabs in a pot of boiling water.

''They stab them with a screw driver, break the back shell off, clean them and then boil the body,'' she said.

Rumyantsev had nothing bad to say about Centreville.

''They are ordinary Americans. They have work to do and they are quite polite,'' he said. ''And the city is an example of a small American town with a Main Street. It's a good example of how people live, not like a New York or a Chicago.''