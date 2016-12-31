12/31- Sat. - These Graphics Show How Terrible Climate Change Was In 2016

Here are some of this year’s most extreme weather events caused, in part, by climate change.

This past year was full of weather extremes across the world, and the Earth entered new territory in terms of climate change and weather patterns. And 2016 is about to be crowned the warmest year since records began. Anthropogenic climate change continues to warm the planet year after year, and scientists and meteorologists have repeatedly expressed concern that this will cause the number of extreme weather events to increase.

Of course, there have always been extreme weather events. But the probability of these extremes is higher now, due to climate change. And the frequency, intensity, timing or duration of these events is having a bigger impact on society. Some of the fastest-changing parts of the planet, such as the Arctic, are highly likely to endure increased warm extremes due to climate change, and as more ice melts, more sunlight gets absorbed, amplifying the changes.

Each corner of the planet is affected differently by climate change. This past year saw both record warmth and cold as well as drought and rain and snowfall. Unfortunately, as global temperatures continue to rise, it appears likely that we’re even more extreme weather is likely in 2017.

Here, in a series of data visualizations and images, are some of this year’s wildest weather events.

