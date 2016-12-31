Global Press Freedom Has Taken An Unbelievable Hit This Year

Media freedom has undergone a “deep and disturbing” decline in several parts of the world and at the global level this year, according to a new release from Reporters Without Borders.

Thus far in 2016, 57 journalists have been killed in connection with their work, 187 remain imprisoned and 44 are currently being held hostage. These figures represent professional journalists only. When including media netizens and citizen reporters, the numbers of those slain, detained and held for ransom climb to at least 74, 348 and 52, respectively.

The RSF report notes that the survival of independent news coverage around the world is growing “increasingly precarious” in both privately owned and state media outlets, due to “the threat from ideologies, especially religious ideologies, that are hostile to media freedom, and from large-scale propaganda machines.”

In many countries, there exists an alarmingly casual attitude about restricting press freedom and even violently retaliating against journalists.