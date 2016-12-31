3 Humanitarian Crises The World Needs To Pay More Attention To In 2017

Yemen
The number of people facing life-threatening conditions here is too staggering to comprehend. More than half the population – over 14 million people – are unsure where they will find their next meal. More than 19 million do not have access to water. And that’s just the human toll. Over the last two years of violent conflict between government and opposing forces, the infrastructure – from health facilities and schools to transportation systems – has been devastated.
South Sudan
More than 1 million people have fled South Sudan and now live as refugees in neighboring countries, the largest refugee movement on the continent. Inside the country, half of the population does not have enough food, a number that has doubled in the last year. Some 7.5 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance and protection.
Lake Chad Basin
Heading into 2017, we are on the brink of another disaster (like the drought created famine in Somalia which killed 250,000 ), this time in western Africa. Across the Lake Chad Basin countries of Niger, Nigeria, Cameroon and Chad, violent extremism, drought and large-scale displacement have converged to create a massive humanitarian crisis. This month, UNICEF warned that 400,000 children in northeast Nigeria, the epicenter of the crisis, are at risk of starvation, and 80,000 will die if they don’t get treatment. A United Nations official recently described the situation across the region as “about as bad as it gets,” saying he had only once in 20 years seen a worse situation.