01/01 - Sun. - Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Augurs Bloody New Year for Turks

No one had claimed responsibility for the bombing by Sunday afternoon. The target — a nightclub — would be an unlikely choice for Kurdish militants, whose bombings usually hit security forces and government buildings.
Turkish commentators were quick to compare the manner of the shooting to the Bataclan attack in Paris or the Orlando nightclub shooting in Florida. Yet the Islamic State has avoided killing ordinary Turks in the past, instead targeting Syrian activists, Kurds and tourist infrastructure within Turkey.
Some survivors and media outlets said that there had been two attackers in the club, and that they were wearing a Santa Claus outfit.(note - uncomfirmed) Traditional Christmas decorations, including Santa hats and trees, have come to be associated with New Year’s Eve in Turkey.
In the run-up to New Year’s Eve, religious activists and ultranationalists had campaigned against the adoption of such imagery in Turkey. In the western province of Aydin, a group of nationalists held a man dressed as Santa at gunpoint in protest “against Christmas celebrations” this week; on Thursday, the Religious Affairs Directorate instructed Turkish mosques to declare New Year’s celebrations as “illegitimate.”
The Reina club attacked early on Sunday is one of Istanbul’s most exclusive venues, popular with the city’s elite and tourists alike. It sits beside the Bosphorus strait that separates Europe from Asia, offering guests a spectacular view across the water.
It was the fourth terrorist attack in Turkey in less than a month.
The Istanbul shooting came just days (Dec28) after the Nashir Media Foundation, a group identified by experts as supporting the Islamic State, published the last of three messages calling on individual attackers in the West to turn the holiday season into days of “terror and blood.” It urged attacks on clubs, markets and movie theaters.
Nashir Media singled out Turkey in its threats. “Attack the embassies and consulates of Turkey and all coalition countries where you are,” the message said. “Turn their happiness and joy into grieves,” it went on in garbled English, “and their feasts into funerals.”
In addition, there have been numerous official threats by the Islamic State, including from its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who in his most recent speech called for attacks against Turkey.
The Turkish prime minister, Binali Yildirim, immediately cracked down on news coverage of the attack. He directed news outlets to await official government updates. He invoked a law that enables a news blackout for national security reasons or in cases of serious disturbances to public order.
Since the crackdown(after the attempted coup) began, protests against Mr. Erdogan have led to frequent clashes between demonstrators and the police. And reports of targeted attacks against civilians after martial law was declared in July have revived painful memories of the political violence Turkey experienced in the 1970s and 1980s.
Turkey’s struggles with security had already grown severe months before the coup attempt. A spate of suicide bombings and other attacks since 2015 was capped off by the June 28 attack on Istanbul Ataturk Airport, the country’s busiest. The attack left 45 people dead.
A Kurdish militant group claimed responsibility for a double bombing that killed 39 people and wounded 154 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul on Dec. 10. That death toll ultimately climbed to 45.
A car bombing in central Turkey killed 13 soldiers and wounded more than 50 other members of the military on Dec. 17. Two days later, Mr. Karlov was assassinated.
