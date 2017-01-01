01/01 - Sun. - Istanbul Nightclub Shooting Augurs Bloody New Year for Turks

No one had claimed responsibility for the bombing by Sunday afternoon. The target — a nightclub — would be an unlikely choice for Kurdish militants, whose bombings usually hit security forces and government buildings.

Turkish commentators were quick to compare the manner of the shooting to the Bataclan attack in Paris or the Orlando nightclub shooting in Florida. Yet the Islamic State has avoided killing ordinary Turks in the past, instead targeting Syrian activists, Kurds and tourist infrastructure within Turkey.

Some survivors and media outlets said that there had been two attackers in the club, and that they were wearing a Santa Claus outfit.(note - uncomfirmed) Traditional Christmas decorations, including Santa hats and trees, have come to be associated with New Year’s Eve in Turkey.

In the run-up to New Year’s Eve, religious activists and ultranationalists had campaigned against the adoption of such imagery in Turkey. In the western province of Aydin, a group of nationalists held a man dressed as Santa at gunpoint in protest “against Christmas celebrations” this week; on Thursday, the Religious Affairs Directorate instructed Turkish mosques to declare New Year’s celebrations as “illegitimate.”

The Reina club attacked early on Sunday is one of Istanbul’s most exclusive venues, popular with the city’s elite and tourists alike. It sits beside the Bosphorus strait that separates Europe from Asia, offering guests a spectacular view across the water.