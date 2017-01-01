01/01 - Sun. - Istanbul attack: Dozens killed in upscale nightclub shooting

(video at top of article in link-showing aftermath/ gunman outside club)

A New Year's bash in an upscale club in Istanbul's Besiktas municipality turned into yet another bloodbath, with at least 39 revelers killed and almost 70 people hospitalized after an unknown attacker entered the club and started shooting. Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the gunman shot a police officer (and a civilian) who was guarding the front gate at the Reina nightclub, killing him, Istanbul Governor Vasip Sahin said. Witnesses in the club said they heard a loud noise, then a security officer told everyone to get out

From USA Today:

More than 500 people were inside the club at the time, private NTV television reported. Some patrons jumped into the Bosphorus straight to escape. Nobody immediately claimed credit for the attack. Reina owner Mehmet Kocarslan, told the private Dogan news agency, that police had boosted security measures in the upscale neighborhood of Ortakoy and its vicinity. The efforts included a 24-hour police presence and complementary efforts by the coast guard at sea. “Despite all these precautions by police forces, unfortunately this painful event took place,” he said. “We are at the point where all words end.” Sahin said the attacker used a long-barreled weapon, but he gave no other details about the device. (it was said to be a Kalashnikov rifle)

From Washington Post:

Speaking to reporters outside an Istanbul hospital, Soylu said the attacker changed clothes in order to escape the scene. Turkey's top cleric and head of the government's presidency for religious affairs, Prof. Mehmet Gormuz, also condemned the shootings Sunday, saying such an attack would be just as heinous if it took place in a mosque. "The targets of terrorists are not places but the people, the country, the nation, and humanity overall," Gormuz said in a statement distributed by the prime minister's office. Such an attack, he said, "no Muslim conscience can accept." Security forces later stormed the nightclub, Uyanik said. Police in riot gear and armored vehicles blocked the area around the venue, the Associated Press reported. Photos published by the state-run Anadolu news agency showed ambulances lined up outside the building. Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, quoting Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya, reported that citizens of Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Lebanon, and Libya were among those killed. Israel's Foreign Ministry on Sunday confirmed that an Israeli woman, 19-year-old Leanne Nasser, was killed in the attack. Three Lebanese citizens were wounded, including the daughter of a member of parliament, the Associated Press reported, quoting Lebanon's Foreign Ministry. Another five victims are Turkish citizens, including nightclub employees, Soylu said.

From NYT:

Fifteen of the people killed were foreigners, the Foreign Ministry said. They included three Jordanians; two Indians; a Tunisian couple; a teenager from Israel; a Lebanese man; and a dual citizen of Belgium and Turkey, according to news agencies and government statements. Sixty-nine people were hospitalized, four of them in critical condition. Among the scores of injured people were citizens of France, Israel, Morocco, Libya and Saudi Arabia.

