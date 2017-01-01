01/01 - Sun. - One Crazy Year

Some myths and truths:

The traditional professional campaign is finished, with the death blow dealt by the ultimate non-traditional candidate mounting an anti-traditional campaign. The fact that Trump won despite having a rather haphazard national campaign strategy does not mean other candidates could win the same way, analysts say.

Pollsters were wrong, missing the Trump wave. Actually, pollsters were remarkably right in this campaign, says GOP consultant and pollster Whit Ayres.

Demographics is (not) destiny. True and false, experts say. While pollsters and demographers expected that the Rising American Electorate of Latinos, African-Americans, unmarried women, Asian-Americans and millennials would propel the Democrats to victory, that prediction did not come true. But this may be the last year a Republican will be able to pull off a win for the presidency without making stronger inroads among those groups, analysts say.

The traditional media is irrelevant, or nearly so. This one might be a bit overstated, but there is truth to the notion that newspapers, magazines and traditional broadcast outlets are losing influence, says Pablo Boczkowski, a professor at the Northwestern University School of Communication. Increasingly, people are getting their news in "incidental" ways, such as Facebook and websites that may or may not be credible, he says.

The electoral map is changing. This is true, and it cuts both ways. Democrats once counted the Rust Belt as part of their base, but 2016 indicates they are in danger of losing it. Meanwhile, Republicans are appearing increasingly vulnerable in usually-reliably GOP states where the Latino population is growing.

The entire voting system is a mess and has to be changed. This complaint appears to get louder with each election cycle, but it reached a fever pitch in 2016 and isn't going away.