USNews&World Report: The Top 5 Conflicts to Look For in 2017 By Paul D. Shinkman

The Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The nation formerly known as Zaire has the potential to erupt into conflict in the coming days,as the president,Joseph Kabila,appears to refuse to abide by the constitutional restriction against his serving another term as president.

Nigeria

Following the Islamic State group's losses in Libya in the last weeks of 2016,experts fear the extremist group may be hunting for a new so-called "lifeboat" to serve as a haven,while its fighters continue to come under intense pressure in the Iraqi city of Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa. As the group loses territory,it's searching for new hubs to help it's transition from operating a so-called caliphate into a wide-ranging terror network.

The South China Sea

Ahead of the Communist Party Congress next year,the ruling elite will be looking for ways to demonstrate their political resolve and national strength,at a time of perhaps unprecedented tension in its immediate neighborhood. In the South China Sea in recent months,China has been building islands on previously submerged rock and coral formations and fortifying them with advanced weaponry and airstrips that can accommodate military planes. It uses these platforms to project influence over what its regional neighbors consider international waters and fishing grounds.

Cyberspace

2017 will serve as a unique time for this kind of military action,following Barack Obama's December announcement the U.S. would sanction Russia for its cyber intrusions,resulting in the expulsion of 35 diplomats and an order for Russia to vacate a facility the USSR purchased in the 1970s on the Eastern Shore of Maryland,. It's too soon to tell whether Russia views the sanctions as a warning or a temporary annoyance to be repaired with a new president. But Moscow and other cyber powers,including China,North Korea,Iran,Israel and the U.S. will likely be searching for new opportunities to employ these digital weapons.

Yemen