TAIWAN: Taiwan president plans U.S stops in move sure to irk China

Tsai will stop in Houston on Jan. 7 en route to the self-governing island's allies Honduras, Nicaragua, Guatemala and El Salvador, Taiwan’s official Central News Agency reported. The delegation will then transit through San Francisco on Jan. 13 on the return trip, the agency said.

It added that the delegation will arrange banquets with U.S.-based Taiwanese nationals and visit companies. It did not say whether Tsai would meet with President-elect Donald Trump or anyone from his transition team.

China, which considers Taiwan a province and not an independent country, has repeatedly urged the U.S. not to allow Tsai to transit through the U.S. to avoid “sending the wrong signal to Taiwanese independence forces.”

The calls have not been heeded — Tsai met Republican Sen. Marco Rubio during a stopover in Florida in June.