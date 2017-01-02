01/02 - Mon.- Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Istanbul Nightclub Attack

Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for a deadly New Year's attack in Istanbul that killed at least 39 people and wounded dozens more,claiming the operation had targeted Turkey in retaliation for it's military operations against the group in Syria. The statement was distributed by Nashir News,a channel that publishes Islamic State propaganda,and which had called for followers of the extremist group to target holiday celebrations days before the attack. In it's statement,disseminated in Arabic and Turkish,Islamic State said,"let the apostate government of Turkey know tat the blood of Muslims being shed through the shelling of its warplanes and artillery will inflame a fire in the middle of (Turkey) God willing."

The Islamic State issued a rare claim of responsibility on Monday for an attack in Turkey, saying in a statement that the shooting early on New Year’s Day at an Istanbul nightclub that killed at least 39 people was carried out by “a hero soldier of the caliphate.” The authorities are still searching for the gunman, who killed a police officer guarding the club before going on a shooting rampage with a rapid-fire rifle at the Reina nightclub, but the state news media reported that eight suspects had been detained in connection with the attack. In the statement, the militant group said that the attack had been carried out “in continuation of the blessed operations that the Islamic State is conducting against Turkey, the protector of the cross.” “A hero soldier of the caliphate attacked one of the most famous nightclubs, where Christians celebrated their pagan holiday,” read the statement from the Islamic State, also known as ISIS or ISIL. “They used hand grenades and a machine gun and transformed their celebration to mourning.” Although it was not clear whether the Islamic State had organized the attack or the gunman was simply inspired by the militant group, the shooting came just days after a pro-Islamic State group called the Nashir Media Foundation published the latest in a series of messages calling for attacks on clubs, markets and movie theaters.

Hurriyet and Karar news outlets reported, citing unnamed sources, that authorities believe the shooting was similar to the June attack at the Ataturk Airport, and they are trying to determine whether both attacks came from the same Islamic State affiliate. Meanwhile, multiple reports are pointing to a statement in Arabic circulating social media that reportedly comes from the Islamic State and takes credit for the New Year's attack, calling it revenge for Turkey's role in airstrikes and bombardments in Syria.

