TURKEY: Istanbul terror attack: Bloody end to grim year for Turkey

Article link contains several good videos

Neither ISIS nor the Kurds have any reason to scale back their assault, and Turkey is well and truly in their crosshairs. 

The Kurds will focus on military and police targets, civilian collateral an accepted part of their terror package.

ISIS will gravitate towards westerners and to undermining the Turkish state. They'll target tourists to hit the economy, and wage open war on Turkey's secularists to rive at the wound Erdogan has already opened between conservatives and the less religious.

ISIS's aim will be to create chaos, the Kurds' to continue a generational fight. Neither bodes well for Turkey, its neighbors in Europe or its allies in Washington.

2016 killed the status quo. 2017 is already a dark canvas.

