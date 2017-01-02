Goldman Sachs - 2017 Macroeconomic Outlook

Video embedded in link above that expands on each topic

Global Outlook:

“If you look at the parts of the global economy, I think the US has led the improvement and we do expect continued 2% to 3% percent growth in the US,” says Jan Hatzius, chief economist and head of Global Economics and Markets Research at Goldman Sachs.

U.S.

“Our expectations for economic policy under the Trump administration and under unified Republican control… are that there will be tax reform coupled with some fiscal easing and also some increase in infrastructure spending. And we do expect that to provide a positive impulse to economic growth,” says Jan Hatzius, chief economist and head of Global Economics and Markets Research at Goldman Sachs.

Europe:

“As we enter 2017 the drivers of growth and demand in Europe I think are going to be shifting quite importantly. Probably the most important one will be easier fiscal policy in Europe,” says Huw Pill, chief European economist, Goldman Sachs Research

China:

“We expect the government to continue to make a push for high levels of infrastructure spending growth, and then consumer spending we think will continue to grow at a pretty rapid clip,” says Andrew Tilton, chief Asia Pacific economist, Goldman Sachs Research. “[China’s] ability to manage the financial imbalances and risks while keeping growth on a reasonably stable trajectory is going to be a key driver for the rest of Asia,” says Andrew Tilton, chief Asia Pacific economist, Goldman Sachs Research.

Japan:

