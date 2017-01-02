JAPAN: Why Japan's Economy Posted Surprisingly Strong Growth

Article from Nov.2016

Japanese economic growth accelerated strongly in the third quarter. Japan has the world’s third-largest economy, but it has been struggling to lift a lackluster growth rate and escape the trap of deflation — sagging consumer prices associated with weak output and declining living standards. So what went right last quarter? And will it last?

What Happened?

Japanese gross domestic product increased by 2.2 percent in annualized terms in the three months through September, the Cabinet Office said in a preliminary estimate. That counts as rip-roaring growth in normally sluggish Japan. The country has averaged less than 1 percent over the last two decades.

Where Did the Growth Come From?

Foreigners. Exports accounted for by far the largest share of the increased output, according to the Cabinet Office data.

What Does Trump Mean for Trade?

Mr. Trump’s protectionist views have alarmed Japanese government officials and business leaders. On the campaign trail, he often lashed out at Japan as a country where the United States gets “killed on trade,” though he saved specific threats to retaliate by increasing tariffs for Mexico and China. Mr. Trump also accused Japan of keeping the yen artificially cheap, which could make it awkward for Japan to take financial steps that might be seen as influencing the currency market. On the upside, Mr. Trump has promised to spend big on infrastructure in the United States. If he follows through, that could lift the American economy — and by extension, demand for Japanese and other foreign goods. That is why Japan’s stock market has risen since Mr. Trump’s victory last week.

