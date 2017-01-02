MYANMAR: Myanmar detains policemen over Rohingya abuse video

The authorities have been conducting "clearance" operations in Rakhine since an attack in October by unidentified armed men killed nine border guards.

The selfie-style video showed police officers beating and kicking villagers and went viral over the weekend, state media reported.

The video , which contains images some viewers may find distressing, shows police hitting a young boy around the head as he walks to where dozens of villagers are lined up in rows seated on the ground, hands behind their heads.

Three officers in uniform then start attacking one of the sitting men, beating him with a stick and kicking him repeatedly in the face.

Monday's front-page story in the state-owned Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper about the November 5 incident, which cited government promises to "take action" against the perpetrators, was a rare official acknowledgment of the security forces' abuses taking place in the western state of Rakhine.

Dozens of videos have emerged apparently showing abuses against Rohingya, but this is the first time the government has said it will take action over them.