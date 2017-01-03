01/03 - Tue. - House Republicans To Gut Ethics Watchdog

The amendment would place the OCE under the “oversight” of the lenient Ethics Committee and rename it the Office of Congressional Complaint Review. The new group would no longer be able to release information to the public, employ anyone “for a position involving communications with the public,” or directly contact law enforcement without approval.

Republicans themselves defended the changes Monday night as necessary adjustments to protect members from political witch hunts.

“Now you can’t make a false accusation,” Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) told The Huffington Post. “Now you can answer back to the people that make accusations against you. This has been flawed from the very get-go.”

The vote took place in secret, by anonymous ballot and behind closed doors, so it’s not possible to know which representatives approved of the measure. But a number of Republicans take issue with OCE investigating anonymous tips and have been looking for a way to ensure that accusers of wrongdoing must attach their name to a complaint.

“It needs to be aired in the public,” Rep. Tom Rice (R-S.C.) said.

Asked if that would deter people from making complaints, Rice agreed it was a “double-edged sword,” but said it was “too easy to put forth baseless claims with no responsibility.”

The effect, of course, of eliminating OCE’s ability to issue reports is that ethics complaints won’t be aired in public. The Ethics Committee has generally slapped members on the wrist for violations of rules, or simply shrugged them off.

The Office of Congressional Ethics, which was established in early 2008 after a number of scandals ― including the Jack Abramoff controversy of exchanging gifts and donations for votes ― issues public reports of potential wrongdoing with a recommendation to the Ethics Committee on whether to investigate further. This system has allowed the public a view into some investigations that the Ethics Committee later says are not worthy of reprimand ― a common conclusion from a panel that often operates on a partisan doctrine of mutually assured destruction.

But the whole idea of the OCE was to remove politics from ethics investigations.

The rules Republicans are adopting require legislation to be posted for three days so that members and the public have a chance to read the measures and voice their input.

Asked if they felt these changes were in contravention to the very rules they were adopting, Republicans shrugged off those concerns.