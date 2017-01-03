ITALY: Italian Inmates Sip, Smell and Taste Their Way to Rehabilitation

Mr. Albanese, 43, a police officer for 19 years and a trained sommelier for five, is an instructor in an innovative effort at Lecce Penitentiary to teach inmates to be sommeliers, or wine stewards. The courses are part of a program to teach prisoners new professional skills, as well as to help them develop a bond with the region, which is renowned for its Negroamaro grape varieties.

In eight lessons, the group of 30 men and women, who are instructed in separate classes, learn how to taste, choose and serve local wines.

“We hope to teach them the social value of work and the preciousness of their own territory, so that they can later choose to work here, already having the right skill set,” said Rita Russo, the director of Lecce Penitentiary, which is the largest in the region of Apulia.

Since the 1970s, the Italian penal system has focused on re-education for inmates. However, a lack of funds for rehabilitation, as well as chronic overcrowding, means that thousands of incarcerated men and women have little to do all day.