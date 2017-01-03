INDONESIA: The persecution of a Christian mayor in Indonesia

WHEN the citizens of Jakarta, Indonesia’s capital, voted for Basuki Tjahaja Purnama as their vice-governor in 2012, it seemed a hopeful moment. He and his popular boss, Joko Widodo, had promised a bold programme of urban renewal to save the creaky, sinking and car-clogged metropolis. What’s more, the world’s largest Muslim-majority democracy seemed to enhance its reputation for tolerance. Mr Basuki,known as Ahok, is ethnic Chinese and a Christian: rarely before had an Indonesian from a minority community and religion risen so high.

In September (Ahok) told some fishermen that he understood why some would not vote for him, because they were deceived by those claiming that the Koran forbids Muslims to be governed by a kafir. Islamists promptly accused Ahok of insulting the Koran. The rallies they organised around the National Monument were huge.

Because of those protests,(Ahok) is in court on blasphemy charges.

Jokowi was reluctant to see his former sidekick prosecuted, but ultimately seems to have relented. The police were sharply divided, too, over whether to prosecute. The country’s biggest mainstream Muslim organisation, Nahdlatul Ulama, made itself scarce. The bookish leader of the next biggest complained that it was easier to get people to go to a demonstration than to a library.

This left the hardliners to make the running, led by the thuggish, hypocritical Islamic Defenders’ Front (FPI) (who do not hassle police-run brothels). Through social media, they stirred up vitriol aimed at ethnic Chinese. The FPI’s footsoldiers have fanned out into Jakarta’s kampung (village-like settlements).