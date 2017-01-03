BAHRAIN: Armed men attack Bahrain jail, free inmates

Gunmen armed with automatic rifles and pistols stormed a Bahraini prison Sunday, killing a police officer and freeing 10 inmates convicted on terrorism charges, police said.

The attack on Jaw prison represents a significant escalation of the simmering unrest that has gripped the island nation off the coast of Saudi Arabia since its 2011 Arab Spring protests. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the assault.

The attack sparked a manhunt across the island Sunday. Confusion about the escape at Jaw prison persisted for hours afterward, as the Interior Ministry issued a series of tweets in Arabic and English contradicting each other.