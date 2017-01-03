ISRAEL: Under right-wing pressure, senior Israeli justice official stripped of West Bank authority

Attorney General Avichai Mendelblit has dramatically curtailed his deputy Dina Zilber’s authority to determine law enforcement policy in the West Bank, following criticism of Zilber from settlers and other right-wingers.

Mendelblit cut her authority on legal issues in the territories, which she will now share with three other deputy attorneys general.

Zionist Union MK Stav Shaffir charged: “The Netanyahu government is on a mission to eliminate all gatekeepers and anyone who is supposed to rein in their power and to protect democracy. Reducing the powers of Dina Zilber, who bravely worked against dirty corruption and misuse of public funds, is in practice blackmailing with threats any public servant who works for the public and doesn’t play to the political interests of Bibi and Bennett [Netanyahu and Habayit Hayehudi head]. This dangerous government totally forgot its role as the state, and decided it may dismantle democracy to protect its rule.”