01/04 - Wed. - USNews&World Report: As New Congress Convenes, Republicans Face Challenges -by Susan Milligan

http://www.usnews.com/news/articles/2017-01-03/republicans-face-challenges-in-trump-themselves-as-new-congress-convenes

Republicans returning to the Capitol on Tuesday faced some unsettling realities regarding the limits of their power.

For one, leaders can't always control their rank-and-file, be they relatively new House Freedom Caucus members bent on upending government as we know it, or veteran Republican senators like John McCain of Arizona and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, who are emerging as the party's most prominent voices geared toward keeping President-elect Donald Trump in check.

Other lessons: Public opinion still matters, even after the election is finished. And despite being in the minority, Democrats matter, too – especially in the Senate, where much of the GOP's looming agenda will face filibuster threats.

The day started on a note of division and anxiety, as Republicans awakened to a barrage of criticism over their Monday night, behind-closed-doors decision to defang the Office of Congressional Ethics. By late morning, the caucus had dropped the plan, but not before exposing weaknesses of the GOP leadership and generally sullying the day for eager new lawmakers who traipsed through their workplace with starry-eyed spouses and kids fidgeting in their dress-up clothes.

The snafu over the ethics panel was deeply embarrassing to House Republican leaders, who argued against disempowering the ethics office but failed to convince their own members of the pubic relations disaster awaiting them.

Asked if the leadership from him and House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin was weak, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California deflected the question.

"Man, welcome back," McCarthy told reporters. "You know, at my house, I usually don't win what we watch on TV."