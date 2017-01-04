01/04- Wed. - Republicans Pass New Fines For Taking Pictures, Video On House Floor

Republicans voted Tuesday to level fines for taking selfies or live video on the floor of the House of Representatives, while Democrats did exactly those things in defiance.
The new rules call for members to be fined $500 per offense of using their phones to take photos or video in a way that “impairs decorum,” up to a maximum of $2,500.
While taking photos or recording videos on the floor has long been prohibited, the new rules and fines come in response to a gun control sit-in protest led by Democratic Rep. John Lewis, following the Orlando nightclub shooting.
From Politico:
Democrats decided in a closed-door meeting that they would protest the OCE change when the rules package came to the House floor Tuesday. They were readying a plan to pull out their cell phones and start livestreaming a demonstration on the House floor — something that irked House Republicans during the June “sit-in” on gun control. (Republicans also included a provision in the rules package to fine members for violating the prohibitions on photos for livestreaming specifically. )