01/04 - Wed. - House GOP Faceplant On Ethics Coup Shows Public Shame Still Matters

At around 3 in the afternoon on Monday, with much of the country yet to ease back to work, a Bloomberg reporter posted a curious bit of news on Twitter:House Republicans were considering moving the Office of Congressional Ethics under the oversight of the House Committee on Ethics.

That evening, Republicans gathered for a closed-door discussion and vote on the proposal.

Then on Monday night, the public erupted at the news that the GOP had secretly nuked its own independent ethics watchdog. The debate, as it often does, initially played out on Twitter, and given such a partisan time, it was unusually lopsided against the move.

By the morning, it was front-page news on major papers, and President-elect Donald Trump, clearly observing the fury, jumped into the debate, chastising House Republicans for boneheaded timing.

Under intense pressure, House Republicans reconvened around noon on Tuesday, and this time voted to undo what they had done. Former Ethics Chairman Charlie Dent (R-Pa.) said he voted against the amendment Monday night. “Calmer heads prevailed this morning,” he said, adding that Republican leaders had made sure to note Trump’s tweeted opposition in cajoling a reversal.

Though Trump has gotten some credit for the about-face, it’s more likely that he was reacting to public pressure that was already overwhelming. By the time he weighed in, condemnation had been swift and furious. “I could have told you last night when we left this would be undone,” Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) told reporters Tuesday when asked how much influence Trump’s tweets had.

The about-face is significant because it is a strong signal, if one were needed, that public opinion still matters. Despite losing the popular vote for the White House and getting fewer overall votes for Senate seats than Democratic candidates, Republicans are on the verge of controlling all three branches of government, and have telegraphed their intention to ram through the most aggressive agenda possible. Tuesday’s faceplant suggests less may be possible than Republicans think.

Overreach is a common mistake made by new majorities, and one that has sunk presidents before. This time, though, it was Trump who spotted it, leaving Republicans on Capitol Hill looking weak and corrupt.

The irony is that many House Democrats privately hate the OCE just as much as Republicans do, and would have loved to see it gutted and have Republicans take the blame.

Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa) was disappointed at the turnaround, saying after the Tuesday meeting the OCE has “damaged or destroyed a lot of political careers in this place and it has cost members of Congress millions of dollars to defend themselves against anonymous allegations.”

He noted that there were probably a hundred House Democrats open to reforming the way it operates. Asked if he thought they’d vote that way, he said: “Yesterday maybe. Today, after all the press? Probably not.”