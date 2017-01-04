Newsvine

JustKat

About Articles: 879 Seeds: 1593 Comments: 13201 Since: Dec 2015

01/04 - Wed. - Inside the House GOP ethics debacle

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by JustKat View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitico
Seeded on Wed Jan 4, 2017 9:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Those tweets, on top of the thousands of phone calls and the wave of negative press, sources said, were the nail in the coffin. Republicans who had supported the idea the night before started to second-guess themselves.

Other Republicans said Trump should not have gotten involved in the matter to begin with.

Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) stood up to say Trump should not be meddling in internal House matters, according to several sources in the room. 

Shuster’s spokeswoman Casey Contres denied that he used those words, but acknowledged that he “did express, however, the importance of separation of powers and Congress establishing these rules — not the executive branch.”

In the end, even Goodlatte backed leadership’s move to strike his provision, blaming the press and his adversaries for “gross misrepresentation."

Related Articles:

Republicans Pass New Fines For Taking Pictures, Video On House Floor

As New Congress Convenes, Republicans Face Challenges - USNews&World Report

A day of chaos at the Capitol as House Republicans back down on ethics changes - WP

House Republicans, Under Fire, Back Down on Gutting Ethics Office- NYT

 House GOP Faceplant On Ethics Coup Shows Public Shame Still Matters - Huffington Post

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor