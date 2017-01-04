01/04 - Wed. - Inside the House GOP ethics debacle

Those tweets, on top of the thousands of phone calls and the wave of negative press, sources said, were the nail in the coffin. Republicans who had supported the idea the night before started to second-guess themselves.

Other Republicans said Trump should not have gotten involved in the matter to begin with.

Rep. Bill Shuster (R-Pa.) stood up to say Trump should not be meddling in internal House matters, according to several sources in the room.

Shuster’s spokeswoman Casey Contres denied that he used those words, but acknowledged that he “did express, however, the importance of separation of powers and Congress establishing these rules — not the executive branch.”

In the end, even Goodlatte backed leadership’s move to strike his provision, blaming the press and his adversaries for “gross misrepresentation."