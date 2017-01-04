ISRAEL: Israeli Soldier Who Shot Wounded Palestinian Assailant Is Convicted of Manslaughter

A military court convicted an Israeli soldier of manslaughter on Wednesday for shooting a Palestinian assailant in the head as he lay wounded on the ground, a case that has polarized Israelis and rocked the pedestal on which the military normally stands.

With the 50th anniversary of Israel’s occupation of the West Bank approaching, the highly charged trial fueled a debate about military ethics and the place of the army in Israeli society. It became as much about the military’s value system as about the conduct of the soldier, Sgt. Elor Azaria.

The military’s rules make clear that assailants must be quickly incapacitated, but that once neutralized, they should not be killed. But critics and rights groups have accused Israeli soldiers and police officers of being quick to pull the trigger, particularly in response to a recent spate of deadly stabbings, shootings and car attacks by Palestinians.

Many in Israel, a country where military service is a part of national identity, called for backing up young soldiers sent on dangerous missions.

Lt. Col. Nadav Weissman, a military prosecutor, said: “This is not a happy day for us. We would have preferred that this didn’t happen. But the deed was done, and the offense was severe.”

In a measure of the tensions surrounding the trial, which was mostly held in a small military court in Jaffa, near Tel Aviv, the verdict was handed down in a special court inside the walled and heavily guarded compound of the military’s headquarters in the center of Tel Aviv to keep demonstrators at bay.

Video footage showed Sergeant Azaria smiling as he entered the courtroom to applause, and he was embraced by his family and friends. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the compound, shouting slogans like “free the boy,” and they could be heard inside the courtroom.

During a reading of the verdict that went on for more than two and a half hours, the military judge, Col. Maya Heller, systematically and resoundingly rejected all of the main points of the soldier’s defense and said that there had been “no justification” for the shooting, according to reports from inside the courtroom.

Describing Sergeant Azaria’s telling of the event as “twisting” and “evolving,” the judge said the defense had tried to “hold the rope at both ends” by asserting on the one hand that the victim, Abed al-Fatah al-Sharif, appeared to pose a danger because he was still moving, and on the other, bringing medical witnesses who asserted that he was already dead by the time Sergeant Azaria shot him in the head.

The judge seemed to give great weight to statements Sergeant Azaria made at the scene, indicating he had acted not out of fear but for revenge.

The military’s high command immediately denounced the shooting in the West Bank city of Hebron in March, which was caught on video, calling it a grave breach of proper military conduct. But Israeli society was divided, and many hailed the soldier as a hero. A conscript serving as an army medic, Sergeant Azaria was 19 at the time.

Some right-wing politicians and celebrities asserted that the soldier’s fate had been prejudged in the hours after the event. Against the background of continued Palestinian attacks against Israelis, the soldier’s family and supporters mobilized widespread sympathy for his cause.

While the defense minister at the time, Moshe Yaalon, strongly backed the military high command, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wavered, first condemning Sergeant Azaria’s actions and then phoning the soldier’s family to reassure them that he would be treated fairly. “As the father of a soldier, I understand your distress,” he told them.

Local television stations frequently showed images of Sergeant Azaria’s distraught parents hugging him in court. Appealing to public sentiment in a country blighted by wars and terrorism, and where most Jewish 18-year-olds are conscripted for up to 32 months of military service, his supporters portrayed him as “everybody’s child.”

In remarks recorded before the verdict, the military’s chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot, tried to puncture that narrative. “An 18-year-old in the Israeli Army is not ‘everybody’s child,’ ” he said. “He is a fighter, a soldier who must dedicate his life to carry out the tasks we give him. We cannot be confused about this.”