ISRAEL: With Israel divided, court convicts soldier in killing of wounded Palestinian assailant

The 10-month trial of Sgt. Elor Azaria — a rare prosecution of a soldier for acts during unrest — cut deeply into Israel’s views on security and the role of the military and frustrations over the ceaseless conflict with Palestinians.

To some, the 20-year-old Azaria was a brave soldier facing danger in the West Bank town of Hebron in March. To others, he represented a worrisome disregard for military codes and human rights during a time of increased violence and hardening views among Israelis and Palestinians, with peace efforts effectively shelved.

Outside the court building, scuffles broke out as several hundred right-wing protesters — who gathered to show their support for Azaria — tried to gain entrance to the court and turned their anger on journalists.

Azaria, an army medic, was videotaped on March 24 shooting the wounded and unarmed Sharif a short time after the Palestinian and a friend had attacked Israeli troops with knives, wounding one soldier. Both attackers were shot. One, Ramzi al-Qasrawi, died instantly.

But the video shows Sharif moving slightly, twitching his head and hand. It also captures Azaria pulling his rifle off his shoulder, aiming and firing at Sharif as a dozen soldiers, officers, medics, ambulance drivers and Jewish settlers mill about.

The incident took place in one of the tensest settings in the occupied West Bank — a military checkpoint that protects 850 of Israel’s most ideological Jewish settlers, who live in the heart of old Hebron surrounded by 200,000 Palestinians.

The shooting came during a wave of stabbing, shooting and vehicular attacks by Palestinians against Israeli civilians and troops. It probably would have faded away quietly were it not for the video, recorded by a Palestinian volunteer from the Israeli human rights organization B’Tselem and distributed to the media.