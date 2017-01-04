ISRAEL: Azaria pardon options seem unlikely

Rivlin’s office said it will consider a pardon for Azaria at the appropriate time, but that a decision is a long ways away. His office issued a statement on Wednesday, saying that a pardon request would be weighed only "following a conclusive judicial ruling." With Azaria still facing sentencing and an appeals process, that means the matter may not come before the president for some time.

Regardless of Rivlin's decision, it seems rather implausible that the relevant military personnel will decide to pardon.

The biggest question mark hangs above Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who vowed to stick with Azaria while still a part of the Opposition. As Defense minister, though, he has voiced his displeasure with the verdict, but called on the public to respect the court's ruling.

The possibility of a pardon aside, Azaria could still in theory be out of prison before he completes his sentence in full—however long it may be. This would be through an appeal to a special parole committee comprised of legal experts and military personnel, asking that his sentence be shortened.

However, legal military expert Shlomo Rachvi said that the chances for such an intervention are not high, either.

"My estimation is that it'll be no less than three years," said Attorney Shlomo Zipori, a military legal expert who had served in top positions within the IDF Defense. "The verdict was detailed and explained at length, and will doubtless affect the sentencing." He added that Heller "referred to each clause and claim, thereby preventing the possibility that the lawyers could claim that since certain claims were not addressed, a new trial is in order."