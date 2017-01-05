01/05 - Thur.- Mike Pence: Trump's fixer with Hill Republicans

Republicans on Capitol Hill are still feeling out President-elect Donald Trump -- but they're warmly embracing his vice president, Mike Pence.

Pence held court in private meetings with GOP members of the House, and then the Senate, on Wednesday.

Those visits are set to become more permanent: Like Dick Cheney, the soon-to-be vice president will have office space in both the Senate -- where he technically presides as president and will cast tie-breaking votes -- and the House, too. He also plans to attend weekly policy lunches, positioning Pence as President-elect's chief fixer on Capitol Hill.

It's too early to tell what role Pence will play in setting policy -- or whether he will consistently speak for the Trump administration on policy matters in a world where Trump can change the agenda with one tweet. But Republicans were gushing about the man they see as Trump's good cop -- one who bridges conservative divides where Trump at times deepens them -- just 16 days from inauguration.